Box: Cardinal Ritter 73, Notre Dame 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Cardinal Ritter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|7-10
|0-6
|720/42
|739/43
|Cardinal Ritter
|18-5
|9-0
|1283/75
|926/54
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lydia Klutho (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-7
|0
|3
|Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, So.)
|7
|1-9
|1-8
|2-3
|0
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Sophi Lanzafame (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|MaryBeth Solari (#14, 5-8)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
