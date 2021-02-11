 Skip to main content
Box: Cardinal Ritter 73, Notre Dame 22
1234Final
Notre Dame000022
Cardinal Ritter000073
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame7-100-6720/42739/43
Cardinal Ritter18-59-01283/75926/54
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lydia Klutho (#24, 6-0, Sr.)93-61-703
Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, So.)71-91-82-30
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, Jr.)31-301-20
Sophi Lanzafame (#3, 5-6, Sr.)21-4000
MaryBeth Solari (#14, 5-8)10-101-20
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
