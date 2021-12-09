Box: Cardinal Ritter 93, Borgia 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|9
|7
|8
|4
|28
|Cardinal Ritter
|34
|25
|17
|17
|93
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|3-2
|1-1
|209/42
|265/53
|Cardinal Ritter
|3-2
|1-0
|281/56
|205/41
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-5
|0
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|2
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
