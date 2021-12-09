 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Cardinal Ritter 93, Borgia 28
0 comments

Box: Cardinal Ritter 93, Borgia 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Borgia978428
Cardinal Ritter3425171793
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-21-1209/42265/53
Cardinal Ritter3-21-0281/56205/41
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)10304-50
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)7112-42
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)5201-21
Celia Gildehaus (#34)4200-21
Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)21003
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News