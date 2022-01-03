 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Carlinville 43, Auburn 36
0 comments

Box: Carlinville 43, Auburn 36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Carlinville613131143
Auburn105111036
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlinville7-81-1561/37580/39
Auburn0-20-036/2107/7
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)23716-72
Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)72103
Braley Wiser (#11, 5-6, G, Fr.)51101
Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)42004
Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)42003
AuburnPtsFG3FGFTFL
Marley Smith (#23, F, Sr.)18515-114
Kendal Conway (#34, F, Jr.)11403-61
Shelby Seiler (#20, P, Jr.)3101-10
Izzy Davis (#24, G, Jr.)21001
Addison Wheatley (#50, 5-9, P, Fr.)2002-41
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News