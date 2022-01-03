Box: Carlinville 43, Auburn 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlinville
|6
|13
|13
|11
|43
|Auburn
|10
|5
|11
|10
|36
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlinville
|7-8
|1-1
|561/37
|580/39
|Auburn
|0-2
|0-0
|36/2
|107/7
|Carlinville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|23
|7
|1
|6-7
|2
|Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Braley Wiser (#11, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Auburn
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marley Smith (#23, F, Sr.)
|18
|5
|1
|5-11
|4
|Kendal Conway (#34, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|1
|Shelby Seiler (#20, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Izzy Davis (#24, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Addison Wheatley (#50, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
