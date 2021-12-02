Box: Carlinville 43, Vandalia 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlinville
|9
|13
|8
|13
|43
|Vandalia
|17
|8
|4
|10
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlinville
|2-4
|1-0
|196/33
|254/42
|Vandalia
|0-4
|0-1
|212/35
|251/42
|Carlinville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-8
|3
|Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-6
|4
|Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-8
|1
|Lillie Reels (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Braley Wiser (#11, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Karly Tipps (#3, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Austin (#12)
|13
|5
|0
|3-3
|4
|Anna Forbes (#24, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|4
|Katie Eckhardt (#1, So.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|0
|Zoe Satterthwaite (#2, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
Tags
