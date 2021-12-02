 Skip to main content
Box: Carlinville 43, Vandalia 39
1234Final
Carlinville91381343
Vandalia17841039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlinville2-41-0196/33254/42
Vandalia0-40-1212/35251/42
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jill Stayton (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)14413-83
Isabella Tiburzi (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)8302-64
Hannah Gibson (#25, 5-10, C, Fr.)8302-81
Lillie Reels (#14, 5-7, F, Jr.)63000
Braley Wiser (#11, 5-6, G, Fr.)30101
Karly Tipps (#3, 5-4, G, So.)21001
Jordyn Loveless (5-8, G, Fr.)21003
VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Austin (#12)13503-34
Anna Forbes (#24, Jr.)12502-44
Katie Eckhardt (#1, So.)10213-40
Zoe Satterthwaite (#2, Jr.)4200-22
