Box: Carlinville 44, White Hall North Greene 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlinville
|8
|17
|6
|13
|44
|White Hall North Greene
|11
|4
|16
|7
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlinville
|2-1
|0-0
|129/43
|102/34
|White Hall North Greene
|0-1
|0-0
|38/13
|44/15
|Carlinville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jill Stayton (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-7
|3
|Gracie Reels (#15, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-6
|1
|Addi Paul (#21, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Eryn Seal (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Madison Wieties (#40, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lillie Reels (#14, 5-7, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|White Hall North Greene
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hert (#32)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|4
|Barnard (#15)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Thompson (#12)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Gilmore (#1)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Berry (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|5
