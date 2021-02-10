 Skip to main content
Box: Carlinville 44, White Hall North Greene 38
1234Final
Carlinville81761344
White Hall North Greene11416738
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlinville2-10-0129/43102/34
White Hall North Greene0-10-038/1344/15
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jill Stayton (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)17234-73
Gracie Reels (#15, 5-8, F, Sr.)13314-61
Addi Paul (#21, 5-6, G, Sr.)6202-23
Eryn Seal (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)4102-40
Madison Wieties (#40, 6-0, C, Sr.)21000
Lillie Reels (#14, 5-7, F, So.)21001
White Hall North GreenePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hert (#32)15701-14
Barnard (#15)135100
Thompson (#12)51104
Gilmore (#1)30100
Berry (#2)2100-25
