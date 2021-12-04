Box: Carlyle 43, Father McGivney 36

|Final
|Father McGivney
|36
|Carlyle
|43
-
St. Joseph's capitalizes on height advantage, tops Owensville in Marquette tournament final
-
Troy comes up short down stretch in loss to Hickman
-
St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North
-
Box: St. Charles West 73, Lutheran St. Charles 64
-
Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|4-2
|0-0
|253/42
|204/34
|Carlyle
|6-0
|1-0
|325/54
|220/37
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|3-4
|0
|3-4
|2
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|7
|1-9
|0
|5-8
|3
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|4
|Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|1
|Father McGivney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.