Box: Carlyle 43, Father McGivney 36
Final
Father McGivney36
Carlyle43
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney4-20-0253/42204/34
Carlyle6-01-0325/54220/37
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)93-403-42
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)71-905-83
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)72-51-201
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)63-50-104
Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)501-22-32
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-10-501
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
