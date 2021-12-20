 Skip to main content
Box: Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24
Box: Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24

1234Final
Carlyle151816453
Red Bud596424
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlyle10-13-0560/51341/31
Red Bud7-70-3468/43576/52
Carlyle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)83-902-40
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)63-800-22
Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)42-5002
Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)42-40-201
Aubrey Piel (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-40-100
