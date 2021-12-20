Box: Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlyle
|15
|18
|16
|4
|53
|Red Bud
|5
|9
|6
|4
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlyle
|10-1
|3-0
|560/51
|341/31
|Red Bud
|7-7
|0-3
|468/43
|576/52
|Carlyle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-9
|0
|2-4
|0
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0-2
|2
|Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|2
|Alexis Koester (#13, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Aubrey Piel (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
