|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlyle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Red Bud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlyle
|25-5
|8-2
|1734/58
|1112/37
|Red Bud
|13-17
|1-9
|1154/38
|1406/47
|Carlyle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sophia Hoffmann (#5, 5-5, G, So.)
|29
|8-14
|3-8
|4-4
|2
|Emma Meyer (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|0
|3-4
|1
|Raelyn Harris (#21, 5-3, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Lera Schmeink (#22, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|Jacie Persing (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|5
|1-3
|0-4
|3-4
|2
|KJ Meyer (#23, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Mati Stanart (#20, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|Carlyle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.