Box: Carlyle 58, Sandoval 49
1234Final
Carlyle000058
Sandoval000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlyle2-180-8533/271003/50
Sandoval0-20-064/3118/6
CarlylePtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Diekemper (#25, 6-0, G, Sr.)4517-210-511-131
Jaelyn Koelmel (#44, 5-4, G, Jr.)501-12-24
Ashlyn Weh (#22, 5-9, F, Fr.)41-302-43
Sydnee Smith (#35, 5-4, G, Fr.)30-21-100
Megan Guthrie (#5, 5-6, F, Fr.)10-201-23
Individual stats Have not been reported.
