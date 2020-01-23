Box: Carlyle 58, Sandoval 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlyle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Sandoval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlyle
|2-18
|0-8
|533/27
|1003/50
|Sandoval
|0-2
|0-0
|64/3
|118/6
|Carlyle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Molly Diekemper (#25, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|45
|17-21
|0-5
|11-13
|1
|Jaelyn Koelmel (#44, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|4
|Ashlyn Weh (#22, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-4
|3
|Sydnee Smith (#35, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Megan Guthrie (#5, 5-6, F, Fr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Carlyle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.