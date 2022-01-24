Box: Carrollton, Illinois 47, Gateway Legacy Christian 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carrollton, Illinois
|4
|17
|9
|17
|47
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|13
|6
|12
|13
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carrollton, Illinois
|6-3
|0-0
|381/42
|298/33
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|9-10
|0-0
|817/91
|731/81
|Carrollton, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Henson (#14)
|14
|3
|0
|8-10
|3
|McAdams (#4)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|4
|L. Flowers (#33)
|9
|1
|0
|7-10
|2
|G. Albrecht (#12)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|1
|Schnelton (#22)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Stumpf (#13)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ariana Williams (#12, Sr.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-6
|3
|Salome Amaya-Velasquez (So.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-4
|5
|Jayla Kirksey (#4, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|5
|Micaiah Johnson (#24, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Shaili Betts (#5, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|4