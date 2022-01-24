 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Carrollton, Illinois 47, Gateway Legacy Christian 44

1234Final
Carrollton, Illinois41791747
Gateway Legacy Christian136121344
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carrollton, Illinois6-30-0381/42298/33
Gateway Legacy Christian9-100-0817/91731/81

Carrollton, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Henson (#14)14308-103
McAdams (#4)10500-24
L. Flowers (#33)9107-102
G. Albrecht (#12)8400-11
Schnelton (#22)4200-13
Stumpf (#13)2002-42
Gateway Legacy ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ariana Williams (#12, Sr.)19803-63
Salome Amaya-Velasquez (So.)14224-45
Jayla Kirksey (#4, Jr.)7301-15
Micaiah Johnson (#24, Jr.)21004
Shaili Betts (#5, Jr.)2002-44
