Box: Centralia, Illinois 52, Althoff 35
1234Final
Centralia, Illinois131417852
Althoff31112935
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois6-23-0363/45292/36
Althoff2-111-2448/56654/82
Centralia, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)73-1301-42
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)72-503-41
Anna Brewer (#20, G, So.)61-204-63
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)60-12-301
Olivia Morris (#14, G, Sr.)30-31-100
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)21-600-22
Jenna Roper (#21, F, Jr.)21-600-11
Molly Distler (#5, G, Fr.)20-102-42
