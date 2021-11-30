 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Centralia, Illinois 54, Carbondale 33
0 comments

Box: Centralia, Illinois 54, Carbondale 33

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Centralia, Illinois189141354
Carbondale7671333
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois3-21-0207/41207/41
Carbondale0-10-133/754/11
Centralia, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kalei Edson (#11)15323-41
Rylee Edson (Sr.)13405-81
J Wallace (#25)11501-10
Jalea Shered (#23)6111-20
A Rush (#5)42000
L Pola (#3)21000
Lily Biegeleiser (#35)21000
C Barrow (#15)1001-30
CarbondalePtsFG3FGFTFL
Harper (#5)111305
Kenya Ward (#20)5201-21
Butler (#11)51100
Bickel (#3)42000
Davis (#10)3101-25
Ellsworth (#12)3101-21
Henry (#21)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News