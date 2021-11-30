Box: Centralia, Illinois 54, Carbondale 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|18
|9
|14
|13
|54
|Carbondale
|7
|6
|7
|13
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|3-2
|1-0
|207/41
|207/41
|Carbondale
|0-1
|0-1
|33/7
|54/11
|Centralia, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kalei Edson (#11)
|15
|3
|2
|3-4
|1
|Rylee Edson (Sr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-8
|1
|J Wallace (#25)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jalea Shered (#23)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|A Rush (#5)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L Pola (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Biegeleiser (#35)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C Barrow (#15)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|Carbondale
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harper (#5)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Kenya Ward (#20)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Butler (#11)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bickel (#3)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis (#10)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Ellsworth (#12)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Henry (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.