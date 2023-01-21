Box: Centralia, Illinois 82, Madison, Illinois 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|15
|27
|24
|16
|82
|Madison, Illinois
|5
|7
|5
|5
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|5-14
|4-3
|779/41
|904/48
|Madison, Illinois
|0-8
|0-0
|121/6
|494/26
People are also reading…
|Centralia, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|JaLea Shered (#23, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|17
|5
|2
|1-2
|2
|Hadley Marcum (#21, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|1
|Olivia Neudecker (#20, 5-5, G, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|3
|Jasaiyah Wallace (#25, 6-2, F, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Aliyah Rush (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Kathara Williams (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|0
|Ceci Barrow (#15, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Azlynn Keller (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Anika Shreve (#2, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Madison, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trinity Compton
|11
|3
|0
|5-8
|0
|Octavia Hubbard (#24, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Kadiatou Colibally (#25, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4