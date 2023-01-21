 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Centralia, Illinois 82, Madison, Illinois 22

1234Final
Centralia, Illinois1527241682
Madison, Illinois575522
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois5-144-3779/41904/48
Madison, Illinois0-80-0121/6494/26

Centralia, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
JaLea Shered (#23, 5-9, G, Jr.)17521-22
Hadley Marcum (#21, 5-7, G, Fr.)14602-41
Olivia Neudecker (#20, 5-5, G, So.)12600-23
Jasaiyah Wallace (#25, 6-2, F, So.)102202
Aliyah Rush (#3, 5-7, G, So.)105001
Kathara Williams (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)9401-30
Ceci Barrow (#15, 5-7, G, So.)4102-21
Azlynn Keller (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)4200-12
Anika Shreve (#2, 6-0, F, Jr.)21002
Madison, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trinity Compton11305-80
Octavia Hubbard (#24, Fr.)7301-23
Kadiatou Colibally (#25, So.)4102-24
