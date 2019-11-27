|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|12
|9
|21
|12
|54
|Chatham Glenwood
|15
|15
|14
|13
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|0-2
|0-0
|98/49
|118/59
|Chatham Glenwood
|1-2
|0-0
|139/70
|169/84
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laylah Jackson
|18
|3
|3
|3-4
|3
|Bria James (Sr.)
|14
|2
|1
|7-10
|4
|Tyler Butler (Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-6
|4
|Hannah Mitchell (Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Orionna Brown (#10)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Grace Riley (Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.