1234Final
Belleville East129211254
Chatham Glenwood1515141357
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East0-20-098/49118/59
Chatham Glenwood1-20-0139/70169/84
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laylah Jackson18333-43
Bria James (Sr.)14217-104
Tyler Butler (Jr.)7301-64
Hannah Mitchell (Sr.)7203-53
Orionna Brown (#10)42001
Grace Riley (Jr.)4102-23
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

