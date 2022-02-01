Box: Chester 46, Red Bud 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|9
|6
|8
|15
|38
|Chester
|10
|9
|12
|15
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|11-17
|0-9
|954/34
|1195/43
|Chester
|12-14
|3-6
|1168/42
|1090/39
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|11
|1-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|10
|4-12
|0
|2-2
|1
|Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|3
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-2
|0
|3
|Sam Kolweier (#20, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.