Box: Chicago Simeon 39, Vashon 33
Box: Chicago Simeon 39, Vashon 33

1234Final
Vashon11281233
Chicago Simeon134101239
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vashon2-21-0160/40154/38
Chicago Simeon1-00-039/1033/8
VashonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)164-92-82-24
Azaria Moore (#2, 5-11, F, Sr.)146-1302-21
Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)31-70-21-23
Vashon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
