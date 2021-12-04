Box: Chicago Simeon 39, Vashon 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vashon
|11
|2
|8
|12
|33
|Chicago Simeon
|13
|4
|10
|12
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vashon
|2-2
|1-0
|160/40
|154/38
|Chicago Simeon
|1-0
|0-0
|39/10
|33/8
|Vashon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raychel Jones (#5, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|16
|4-9
|2-8
|2-2
|4
|Azaria Moore (#2, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|14
|6-13
|0
|2-2
|1
|Rayvin Jones (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-7
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|Vashon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
