|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Christopher
|6
|12
|4
|11
|33
|Marissa
|6
|8
|3
|6
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Christopher
|11-1
|0-0
|583/49
|363/30
|Marissa
|11-16
|7-2
|812/68
|904/75
|Christopher
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amiah Hargrove (#22, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|1
|Makayla Dejear (#5)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Emily VanHoorebeke (#21)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Pontious (#13)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jessica Gordon (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wampler (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Autumn Gilley (#10, G, Sr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-4
|2
|Hannah Krause (#30, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Annie Villarreal (#24, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Emma Lloyd (#3, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2