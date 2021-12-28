 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Civic Memorial 40, Visitation 29
0 comments

Box: Civic Memorial 40, Visitation 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Civic Memorial610111340
Visitation1145929
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial14-25-0848/53611/38
Visitation5-51-0501/31467/29
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)12222-20
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)8302-30
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)51104
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)4200-15
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News