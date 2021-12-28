Box: Civic Memorial 40, Visitation 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|6
|10
|11
|13
|40
|Visitation
|11
|4
|5
|9
|29
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|14-2
|5-0
|848/53
|611/38
|Visitation
|5-5
|1-0
|501/31
|467/29
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|0
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|5
