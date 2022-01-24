 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 42, Mater Dei 18

1234Final
Civic Memorial131410542
Mater Dei951318
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial22-37-01348/54964/39
Mater Dei13-100-0953/38890/36

Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)153301
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)9023-40
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)8113-41
Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)51101
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)3010-14
Meredith Brueckner (#13, 5'10, P, Fr.)2002-21
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
