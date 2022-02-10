 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 46, Highland 37

1234Final
Civic Memorial911121446
Highland12461537
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial27-410-01656/531237/40
Highland7-232-81118/361391/45

Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)183402
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)9303-42
Isabella Thein (#25, 5'8, P, Fr.)6111-20
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)3101-21
Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)21000
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)2100-23
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)2002-24
Claire Christeson (#35, 6'0, P, Sr.)21000
Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)21000
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
