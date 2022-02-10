Box: Civic Memorial 46, Highland 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|9
|11
|12
|14
|46
|Highland
|12
|4
|6
|15
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|27-4
|10-0
|1656/53
|1237/40
|Highland
|7-23
|2-8
|1118/36
|1391/45
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Isabella Thein (#25, 5'8, P, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3
|Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Claire Christeson (#35, 6'0, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.