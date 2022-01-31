 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Civic Memorial 48, Pleasant Plains 30

  • 0
1234Final
Civic Memorial124211148
Pleasant Plains10281030
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial24-48-01499/541101/39
Pleasant Plains0-10-030/148/2

People are also reading…

Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)25445-63
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)84001
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)60200
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)5103-42
Meredith Brueckner (#13, 5'10, P, Fr.)4200-23
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ross is boss, helps Clayton roll past Parkway North

Ross is boss, helps Clayton roll past Parkway North

Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News