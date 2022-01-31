Box: Civic Memorial 48, Pleasant Plains 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|12
|4
|21
|11
|48
|Pleasant Plains
|10
|2
|8
|10
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|24-4
|8-0
|1499/54
|1101/39
|Pleasant Plains
|0-1
|0-0
|30/1
|48/2
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|25
|4
|4
|5-6
|3
|Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Meredith Brueckner (#13, 5'10, P, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.