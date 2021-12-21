 Skip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 50, Highland 35
1234Final
Highland5951635
Civic Memorial87171850
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland4-121-4583/36782/49
Civic Memorial13-05-0746/47468/29
Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)15141-23
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)102204
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)81203
Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)5103-61
Maya Tuckson (#21, 6'0, P, Jr.)4200-22
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)3101-21
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)30101
Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)21000
