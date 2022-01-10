 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 50, Teutopolis 45
Box: Civic Memorial 50, Teutopolis 45

1234Final
Teutopolis88151445
Civic Memorial121172050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Teutopolis3-20-0273/55188/38
Civic Memorial16-36-01003/201765/153
Teutopolis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)15505-73
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)14140-32
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)7014-40
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)51104
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)5201-51
Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)4102-20
