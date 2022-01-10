Box: Civic Memorial 50, Teutopolis 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Teutopolis
|8
|8
|15
|14
|45
|Civic Memorial
|12
|11
|7
|20
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Teutopolis
|3-2
|0-0
|273/55
|188/38
|Civic Memorial
|16-3
|6-0
|1003/201
|765/153
|Teutopolis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-7
|3
|Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0-3
|2
|Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)
|7
|0
|1
|4-4
|0
|Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-5
|1
|Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.