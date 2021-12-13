Box: Civic Memorial 51, Alton 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|7-2
|2-1
|566/63
|387/43
|Civic Memorial
|10-0
|3-0
|559/62
|345/38
|Alton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|23
|2
|5
|4-4
|0
|Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-7
|2
|Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|3
|Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Maya Tuckson (#21, 6'0, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.