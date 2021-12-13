 Skip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 51, Alton 48
1234Final
Alton000048
Civic Memorial000051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton7-22-1566/63387/43
Civic Memorial10-03-0559/62345/38
Alton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)23254-40
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)12306-72
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)9023-43
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)3101-32
Maya Tuckson (#21, 6'0, P, Jr.)21000
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)2002-22
