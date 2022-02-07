 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 55

  • 0
1234Final
East St. Louis181281755
Civic Memorial814191657
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
East St. Louis8-112-51047/551019/54
Civic Memorial26-49-01610/851200/63

East St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)19523-44
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)14133-42
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)102205
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)84002
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)21002
Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)21001
Meredith Brueckner (#13, 5'10, P, Fr.)2002-22
