Box: Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|East St. Louis
|18
|12
|8
|17
|55
|Civic Memorial
|8
|14
|19
|16
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|East St. Louis
|8-11
|2-5
|1047/55
|1019/54
|Civic Memorial
|26-4
|9-0
|1610/85
|1200/63
|East St. Louis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|19
|5
|2
|3-4
|4
|Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|14
|1
|3
|3-4
|2
|Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Meredith Brueckner (#13, 5'10, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2