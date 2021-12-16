Box: Civic Memorial 69, Waterloo 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|5
|14
|18
|6
|43
|Civic Memorial
|26
|19
|16
|8
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|10-3
|2-2
|678/52
|494/38
|Civic Memorial
|11-0
|4-0
|628/48
|388/30
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|15
|1
|3
|4-4
|4
|Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|2
|Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0-1
|2
|Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0-2
|1
|Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|0
|Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Maya Tuckson (#21, 6'0, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|1
