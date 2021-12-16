 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Civic Memorial 69, Waterloo 43
0 comments

Box: Civic Memorial 69, Waterloo 43

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Waterloo51418643
Civic Memorial261916869
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo10-32-2678/52494/38
Civic Memorial11-04-0628/48388/30
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)15134-44
Hannah Meiser (#14, 5'6, G, Jr.)12222-22
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)11130-12
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)9030-21
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)72101
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)6020-20
Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)51101
Maya Tuckson (#21, 6'0, P, Jr.)4200-31
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News