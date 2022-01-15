 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 76, Belleville East 11
1234Final
Belleville East402511
Civic Memorial232426376
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East4-130-6503/30809/48
Civic Memorial18-37-01146/67813/48
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)180600
Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)141401
Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)12411-31
Reegan Twentte (#20, 5'5, G, Fr.)81200
Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)60201
Maya Tuckson (#21, 6'0, P, Jr.)60200
Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)51100
Meredith Brueckner (#13, 5'10, P, Fr.)4102-21
Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)3101-10
