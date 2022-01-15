Box: Civic Memorial 76, Belleville East 11

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|4
|0
|2
|5
|11
|Civic Memorial
|23
|24
|26
|3
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|4-13
|0-6
|503/30
|809/48
|Civic Memorial
|18-3
|7-0
|1146/67
|813/48
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Olivia Durbin (#31, 5'8, G, Jr.)
|18
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Aubree Wallace (#12, 5'4, G, Jr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Kelbie Zupan (#3, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-3
|1
|Reegan Twentte (#20, 5'5, G, Fr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Avari Combes (#2, 5'7, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Maya Tuckson (#21, 6'0, P, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Madaline Brueckner (#5, 5'7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Meredith Brueckner (#13, 5'10, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Emily Williams (#33, 5'9, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
