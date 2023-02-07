|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|12
|18
|6
|12
|48
|Clayton
|12
|10
|13
|15
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|13-12
|0-0
|1058/42
|1001/40
|Clayton
|13-8
|4-0
|1087/43
|1056/42
People are also reading…
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Stella Whitney (#23, Jr.)
|21
|6
|0
|9-12
|4
|Taylor Miller (#12, So.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|2
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jasmine Burks (#25, Jr.)
|6
|0
|0
|6-7
|4
|Caidyn Tate (#14, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-6
|2