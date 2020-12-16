 Skip to main content
Box: Clayton 52, Summit 38
Box: Clayton 52, Summit 38

1234Final
Summit134101138
Clayton171681152
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit5-30-1315/39268/34
Clayton3-40-0327/41379/47
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)13314-63
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)12411-33
Ella Mantz (#10, 5-6, G, So.)4011-20
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)3003-41
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)21001
Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Jr.)2100-24
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, So.)2100-13
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
