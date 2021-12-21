 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Clayton 52, Summit 47
0 comments

Box: Clayton 52, Summit 47

  • 0
1234Final
Clayton000052
Summit000047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton3-50-0418/52449/56
Summit2-50-0261/33309/39
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Izzy Ross (#44, F, Sr.)174-1209-134
Brooklyn Pierce (#34, G, So.)164-81-25-90
Jasmine Burks (#25, G, So.)82-61-61-25
Sam Braidwood (#15, G, So.)602-60-20
Taylor Miller (#12, G, Fr.)41-302-53
Jordan Ireland (#20, F, Sr.)10-201-20
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News