Box: Clayton 52, Summit 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|3-5
|0-0
|418/52
|449/56
|Summit
|2-5
|0-0
|261/33
|309/39
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Izzy Ross (#44, F, Sr.)
|17
|4-12
|0
|9-13
|4
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, G, So.)
|16
|4-8
|1-2
|5-9
|0
|Jasmine Burks (#25, G, So.)
|8
|2-6
|1-6
|1-2
|5
|Sam Braidwood (#15, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-6
|0-2
|0
|Taylor Miller (#12, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-5
|3
|Jordan Ireland (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
