Box: Clayton 52, Visitation 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|9
|8
|19
|14
|50
|Clayton
|13
|20
|6
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|3-2
|1-0
|266/53
|225/45
|Clayton
|1-2
|0-0
|161/32
|176/35
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|23
|2
|4
|7-9
|2
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|19
|4
|0
|11-19
|2
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
