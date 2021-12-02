 Skip to main content
Box: Clayton 52, Visitation 50
Box: Clayton 52, Visitation 50

1234Final
Visitation98191450
Clayton132061352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation3-21-0266/53225/45
Clayton1-20-0161/32176/35
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)23247-92
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)194011-192
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)4200-25
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)21002
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)21005
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
