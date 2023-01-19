 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Clayton 55, Parkway North 39

1234Final
Parkway North000039
Clayton000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North5-110-2475/30735/46
Clayton7-82-0725/45782/49

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Young (#21, So.)14217-80
Jasmine Burks (#25, Jr.)13321-20
Brooklyn Pierce (#34, Jr.)105002
Taylor Miller (#12, So.)5201-31
Joelle Ireland (#13, Sr.)4102-22
Caidyn Tate (#14, Jr.)42004
Stella Whitney (#23, Jr.)30102
Audrey Fiorello (#3, So.)21001
