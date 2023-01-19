Box: Clayton 55, Parkway North 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|5-11
|0-2
|475/30
|735/46
|Clayton
|7-8
|2-0
|725/45
|782/49
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Young (#21, So.)
|14
|2
|1
|7-8
|0
|Jasmine Burks (#25, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|0
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Miller (#12, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|1
|Joelle Ireland (#13, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Caidyn Tate (#14, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Stella Whitney (#23, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Audrey Fiorello (#3, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1