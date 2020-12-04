 Skip to main content
Box: Clayton 56, Visitation 53
1234Final
Visitation171413953
Clayton1418101456
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation2-41-0264/44322/54
Clayton1-30-0187/31234/39
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)240802
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)14322-23
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)60204
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)60203
Emma Miller (#30, P)3101-11
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Sports