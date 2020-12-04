Box: Clayton 56, Visitation 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|17
|14
|13
|9
|53
|Clayton
|14
|18
|10
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|2-4
|1-0
|264/44
|322/54
|Clayton
|1-3
|0-0
|187/31
|234/39
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)
|24
|0
|8
|0
|2
|Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|3
|Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Emma Miller (#30, P)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.