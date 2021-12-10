Box: Clayton 60, Ladue 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|11
|7
|12
|9
|39
|Clayton
|19
|23
|4
|14
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|2-2
|0-0
|132/33
|139/35
|Clayton
|2-4
|0-0
|315/79
|349/87
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mya Mann (#3, So.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|1
|Destini Rogers (#23, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|5
|Laura Clay (#40)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Anika Speicher (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Emma Margraf (#4, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Norah Bullock (#10)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
