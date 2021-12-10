 Skip to main content
Box: Clayton 60, Ladue 39
1234Final
Ladue11712939
Clayton192341460
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue2-20-0132/33139/35
Clayton2-40-0315/79349/87
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Mya Mann (#3, So.)15512-21
Destini Rogers (#23, Sr.)12222-45
Laura Clay (#40)5201-24
Anika Speicher (#20, Sr.)4200-14
Emma Margraf (#4, So.)2100-10
Norah Bullock (#10)1001-20
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
