Box: Clayton 63, Lafayette 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|22
|12
|17
|12
|63
|Lafayette
|7
|12
|10
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|10-8
|3-0
|915/51
|921/51
|Lafayette
|2-17
|1-2
|610/34
|1014/56
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Stella Whitney (#23, Jr.)
|21
|7
|2
|1-3
|1
|Lauren Young (#21, So.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-4
|0
|Taylor Miller (#12, So.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-5
|2
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Joelle Ireland (#13, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Jasmine Burks (#25, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.