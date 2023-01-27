 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Clayton 63, Lafayette 40

  • 0
1234Final
Clayton2212171263
Lafayette712101140
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton10-83-0915/51921/51
Lafayette2-171-2610/341014/56

ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Stella Whitney (#23, Jr.)21721-31
Lauren Young (#21, So.)17234-40
Taylor Miller (#12, So.)15701-52
Brooklyn Pierce (#34, Jr.)4200-22
Joelle Ireland (#13, Sr.)4200-10
Jasmine Burks (#25, Jr.)21003
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
