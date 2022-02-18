Box: Clayton 65, Northwest Cedar Hill 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|19
|14
|11
|21
|65
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4
|11
|11
|16
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|11-9
|4-0
|1071/54
|941/47
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|10-14
|1-5
|932/47
|1044/52
People are also reading…
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-5
|4
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|1
|Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-5
|3
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kenady Cardwell (#20, 5-2, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0