Box: Clayton 65, Northwest Cedar Hill 42

1234Final
Clayton1914112165
Northwest Cedar Hill411111642
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton11-94-01071/54941/47
Northwest Cedar Hill10-141-5932/471044/52

Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)13503-54
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)8302-31
Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)7301-30
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)51104
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)3101-53
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)21004
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)21002
Kenady Cardwell (#20, 5-2, G, So.)21000
