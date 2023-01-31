 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Clayton 72, Parkway Central 53

1234Final
Parkway Central913191253
Clayton2116201572
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central5-110-3722/45891/56
Clayton11-84-0987/62974/61

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Young (#21, So.)22253-31
Jasmine Burks (#25, Jr.)17612-41
Stella Whitney (#23, Jr.)10311-11
Taylor Miller (#12, So.)84003
Joelle Ireland (#13, Sr.)63001
Brooklyn Pierce (#34, Jr.)63003
Caidyn Tate (#14, Jr.)2100-23
Audrey Fiorello (#3, So.)1001-20
