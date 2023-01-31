Box: Clayton 72, Parkway Central 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|9
|13
|19
|12
|53
|Clayton
|21
|16
|20
|15
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|5-11
|0-3
|722/45
|891/56
|Clayton
|11-8
|4-0
|987/62
|974/61
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Young (#21, So.)
|22
|2
|5
|3-3
|1
|Jasmine Burks (#25, Jr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-4
|1
|Stella Whitney (#23, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|1
|Taylor Miller (#12, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Joelle Ireland (#13, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Caidyn Tate (#14, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3
|Audrey Fiorello (#3, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0