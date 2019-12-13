Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Visitation101120849
Clayton813152157
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation3-30-1312/52317/53
Clayton4-20-1260/43228/38
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)201602
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)8204-83
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)72105
Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)4102-24
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)42000
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)42004
Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)21001
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.