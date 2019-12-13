|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|10
|11
|20
|8
|49
|Clayton
|8
|13
|15
|21
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|3-3
|0-1
|312/52
|317/53
|Clayton
|4-2
|0-1
|260/43
|228/38
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|20
|1
|6
|0
|2
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-8
|3
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Ava Greiner (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.