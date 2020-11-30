 Skip to main content
Box: Clopton 46, New Haven 38
1234Final
New Haven1796638
Clopton196101146
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Haven0-10-038/3846/46
Clopton1-00-046/4638/38
New HavenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mackenzie Wilson (#23, G, Jr.)20244-53
Maddison Langenberg (#20, G, Sr.)7021-33
Hannah Rethemeyer (#30, F, Sr.)63003
Grace Faris (#12, G, Sr.)3010-11
Ellie Westermeyer (#21, F, Sr.)21002
CloptonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caragan Lockard (#35, Sr.)24717-80
Taylor Akers (#11, Sr.)10304-43
Madelyn Brune (#33, So.)6300-32
Logan Hall (#40, Sr.)3101-10
Shana Yates (#24, So.)3010-20
