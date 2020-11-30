Box: Clopton 46, New Haven 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Haven
|17
|9
|6
|6
|38
|Clopton
|19
|6
|10
|11
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Haven
|0-1
|0-0
|38/38
|46/46
|Clopton
|1-0
|0-0
|46/46
|38/38
|New Haven
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mackenzie Wilson (#23, G, Jr.)
|20
|2
|4
|4-5
|3
|Maddison Langenberg (#20, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-3
|3
|Hannah Rethemeyer (#30, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Grace Faris (#12, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|1
|Ellie Westermeyer (#21, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Clopton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caragan Lockard (#35, Sr.)
|24
|7
|1
|7-8
|0
|Taylor Akers (#11, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|3
|Madelyn Brune (#33, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-3
|2
|Logan Hall (#40, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Shana Yates (#24, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.