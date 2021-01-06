Box: Clopton 56, Winfield 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|12
|8
|4
|12
|36
|Clopton
|10
|16
|18
|12
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|4-7
|0-2
|444/40
|497/45
|Clopton
|3-3
|0-0
|283/26
|280/25
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|LeiAnn Ford (#12, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|4
|Lily Boschert (#10, G, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-5
|1
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|1
|Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kailey Gillespie (#32, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0