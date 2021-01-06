 Skip to main content
Box: Clopton 56, Winfield 36
Box: Clopton 56, Winfield 36

1234Final
Winfield12841236
Clopton1016181256
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield4-70-2444/40497/45
Clopton3-30-0283/26280/25
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
LeiAnn Ford (#12, G, Jr.)7210-24
Lily Boschert (#10, G, So.)7203-42
Elena Parr (#23, G, So.)7112-51
Renzlee Davidson (#4, G, Fr.)6104-61
Kadence Berry (#20, G, So.)5201-23
Josie Bauer (#2, F, Sr.)21004
Kailey Gillespie (#32, F, So.)21000
CloptonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caragan Lockard (#35, 5-10, Sr.)22519-110
Taylor Akers (#11, 5-2, Sr.)10115-84
Mary Margaret Garrett (#22, 5-6, Sr.)8302-24
Logan Hall (#40, 5-7, Sr.)6202-22
Shana Yates (#24, 5-6, So.)5012-45
Madelyn Brune (#33, 5-5, So.)4102-41
Braya Smith (#31, 5-5, Fr.)1001-23
