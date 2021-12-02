Box: Collinsville 52, Belleville East 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|21
|11
|11
|9
|52
|Belleville East
|2
|7
|8
|14
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|6-2
|1-0
|433/54
|280/35
|Belleville East
|3-4
|0-1
|248/31
|273/34
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ella Guerrero (#13, 5-5, So.)
|20
|1-2
|6-13
|0
|0
|Megan Janson (#12, 5-5, Jr.)
|12
|2-6
|1-4
|5-6
|0
|Talesha Gilmore (#30, 6-0, Fr.)
|7
|3-7
|0
|1-4
|1
|Jenna Scheller (#45, 6-2, Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-4
|2
|Ricki Merlak (#15, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Bardwell (#20, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Elliana Rhinehart (#50, 5-9, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
|Collinsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
