Box: Collinsville 52, Belleville East 31
Box: Collinsville 52, Belleville East 31

1234Final
Collinsville211111952
Belleville East2781431
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville6-21-0433/54280/35
Belleville East3-40-1248/31273/34
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Guerrero (#13, 5-5, So.)201-26-1300
Megan Janson (#12, 5-5, Jr.)122-61-45-60
Talesha Gilmore (#30, 6-0, Fr.)73-701-41
Jenna Scheller (#45, 6-2, Jr.)62-502-42
Ricki Merlak (#15, 5-8, Sr.)42-3000
Katie Bardwell (#20, 5-9, Jr.)21-20-102
Elliana Rhinehart (#50, 5-9, Fr.)1001-40
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
