Box: Collinsville 50, Breese Central 39
Box: Collinsville 50, Breese Central 39

1234Final
Breese Central11517639
Collinsville151516450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central13-68-0902/47681/36
Collinsville10-83-4850/45826/43
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kristyn Mitchell (#42, 6-0, Sr.)156-110-13-41
Astacia Bush (#23, 5-10, Jr.)101-22-42-22
Riley Doyle (#34, 5-7, Jr.)81-32-400
Caite Knutson (#33, 5-11, Sr.)83-50-32-63
Faith Liljegren (#12, 5-7, Sr.)51-51-30-25
Jenna Scheller (#53, 6-2, Fr.)42-4001
