Box: Collinsville 50, Breese Central 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|11
|5
|17
|6
|39
|Collinsville
|15
|15
|16
|4
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|13-6
|8-0
|902/47
|681/36
|Collinsville
|10-8
|3-4
|850/45
|826/43
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kristyn Mitchell (#42, 6-0, Sr.)
|15
|6-11
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|Astacia Bush (#23, 5-10, Jr.)
|10
|1-2
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|Riley Doyle (#34, 5-7, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|Caite Knutson (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|8
|3-5
|0-3
|2-6
|3
|Faith Liljegren (#12, 5-7, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-3
|0-2
|5
|Jenna Scheller (#53, 6-2, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1