Box: Columbia 46, Gibault 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|10
|15
|9
|12
|46
|Gibault
|4
|11
|3
|11
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|8-6
|3-1
|652/47
|557/40
|Gibault
|5-8
|0-0
|547/39
|603/43
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|10
|2-8
|2-4
|0
|1
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-5
|0
|0
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|0
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|0
|J. Brister (#40)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Etheridge (#43, 5-9, C, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Columbia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
