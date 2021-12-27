 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 46, Gibault 29
1234Final
Columbia101591246
Gibault41131129
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia8-63-1652/47557/40
Gibault5-80-0547/39603/43
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)115-801-22
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)102-82-401
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)93-61-500
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)81-42-200
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)42-400-20
J. Brister (#40)21-2000
Taylor Etheridge (#43, 5-9, C, Jr.)20-102-20
Columbia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
