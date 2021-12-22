Box: Columbia 52, Oakville 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|14
|10
|9
|10
|43
|Columbia
|11
|15
|8
|18
|52
-
Troy gets into holiday spirit with come-from-behind win over St. Dominic
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Breese Central continues dominance with victory over Freeburg
-
Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|5-4
|1-0
|405/45
|354/39
|Columbia
|7-6
|3-1
|606/67
|528/59
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|22
|5-8
|3-9
|3-4
|0
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|16
|3-5
|2-3
|4-5
|2
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-8
|0
|1-4
|1
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.