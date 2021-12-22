 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 52, Oakville 43
1234Final
Oakville141091043
Columbia111581852
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville5-41-0405/45354/39
Columbia7-63-1606/67528/59
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)225-83-93-40
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)163-52-34-52
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)73-801-41
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)41-502-22
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)21-2000
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)10-101-23
