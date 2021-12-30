Box: Columbia 55, Red Bud 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|11
|18
|9
|17
|55
|Red Bud
|4
|7
|3
|15
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|10-8
|3-1
|851/47
|713/40
|Red Bud
|9-10
|0-3
|634/35
|807/45
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|18
|6-13
|2-8
|0-2
|0
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|5-8
|0
|2-2
|0
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|10
|0-1
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|Taylor Etheridge (#43, 5-9, C, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|3
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|3
|1-7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Reese Woelfel (#33)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|S Augustine (#31)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|17
|6-17
|0
|5-9
|3
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|11
|1-3
|3-3
|0
|1
|Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.