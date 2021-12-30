 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Columbia 55, Red Bud 29
0 comments

Box: Columbia 55, Red Bud 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Columbia111891755
Red Bud4731529
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia10-83-1851/47713/40
Red Bud9-100-3634/35807/45
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)186-132-80-20
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)125-802-20
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)100-13-61-20
Taylor Etheridge (#43, 5-9, C, Jr.)42-5003
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)31-701-23
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)30-21-200
Reese Woelfel (#33)301-100
S Augustine (#31)21-1003
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)176-1705-93
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)111-33-301
Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)10-101-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News