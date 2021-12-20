 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 55, Roxana 30
1234Final
Columbia199141355
Roxana8410830
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia6-63-1554/46485/40
Roxana2-61-4250/21325/27
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)239-101-52-51
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)83-602-43
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)73-601-21
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)63-3000
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)63-40-100
J. Brister (#40)52-301-20
Columbia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
