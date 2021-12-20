Box: Columbia 55, Roxana 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|19
|9
|14
|13
|55
|Roxana
|8
|4
|10
|8
|30
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|6-6
|3-1
|554/46
|485/40
|Roxana
|2-6
|1-4
|250/21
|325/27
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|23
|9-10
|1-5
|2-5
|1
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|J. Brister (#40)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Columbia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
