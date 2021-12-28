 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Columbia 57, Marissa 34
0 comments

Box: Columbia 57, Marissa 34

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Columbia1512141657
Marissa8910734
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia9-63-1709/47591/39
Marissa7-63-1441/29487/32
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)147-11004
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)136-801-40
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)92-21-22-20
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)73-70-31-20
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)63-5002
Joli Barnett (#10, 5-3, G, So.)42-2001
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)21-400-20
Taylor Etheridge (#43, 5-9, C, Jr.)21-2000
Columbia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News