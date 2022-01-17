 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Columbia 63, Granite City 35
Box: Columbia 63, Granite City 35

1234Final
Granite City6912835
Columbia1314132363
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City8-100-0718/40718/40
Columbia12-114-21100/61932/52
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)134-1205-51
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)126-8001
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)115-901-22
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)80-51-25-71
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)82-80-14-60
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)72-41-200
Reese Woelfel (#33)41-102-20
