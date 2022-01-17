Box: Columbia 63, Granite City 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|6
|9
|12
|8
|35
|Columbia
|13
|14
|13
|23
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|8-10
|0-0
|718/40
|718/40
|Columbia
|12-11
|4-2
|1100/61
|932/52
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|13
|4-12
|0
|5-5
|1
|Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|12
|6-8
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|11
|5-9
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|8
|0-5
|1-2
|5-7
|1
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|8
|2-8
|0-1
|4-6
|0
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|Reese Woelfel (#33)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.