Box: Columbia 69, Gibault 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gibault
|18
|5
|11
|7
|41
|Columbia
|19
|16
|14
|20
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|5-7
|0-0
|518/43
|557/46
|Columbia
|5-6
|2-1
|499/42
|455/38
|Gibault
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|33
|3-8
|8-16
|3-3
|0
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|12
|6-14
|0
|0
|2
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|6-13
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Reese Woelfel (#33)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
