Box: Columbia 69, Gibault 41
1234Final
Gibault18511741
Columbia1916142069
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault5-70-0518/43557/46
Columbia5-62-1499/42455/38
Gibault
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)333-88-163-30
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)126-14002
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)126-13000
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)60-22-300
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)42-3001
Reese Woelfel (#33)21-1001
