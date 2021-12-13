Box: Columbia 69, New Athens 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|9
|7
|9
|6
|31
|Columbia
|21
|10
|19
|19
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|4-3
|2-0
|282/40
|311/44
|Columbia
|4-4
|2-0
|365/52
|319/46
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|19
|5-8
|3-6
|0
|1
|Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|11
|5-7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|10
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|10
|4-9
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-8
|0
|1-1
|0
|Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|3
|Reese Woelfel (#33)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.