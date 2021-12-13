 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 69, New Athens 31
Box: Columbia 69, New Athens 31

1234Final
New Athens979631
Columbia2110191969
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens4-32-0282/40311/44
Columbia4-42-0365/52319/46
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)195-83-601
Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)115-701-22
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)102-22-304
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)104-90-12-30
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)73-801-10
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)63-7003
Reese Woelfel (#33)42-2001
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)21-1000
